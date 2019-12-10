Impeachment backfire? Trump surges in MI, PA, WI — Big majorities want Dems to ‘focus on policy issues’

As the impeachment proceedings against President Trump drag on in Congress, polls from key battleground states show it’s significantly helping his chances for re-election.

Polling conducted in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin last week shows Trump leading five top Democrats in all three states, in many cases by double-digit margins.

MICHIGAN

2020 GE:

Trump 46% (+5)

Biden 41% Trump 48% (+6)

Sanders 42% Trump 47% (+9)

Warren 38% Trump 48% (+11)

Buttigieg 37% Trump 48% (+11)

Bloomberg 37%@Be0ptimus/@FirehouseStrat 12/3-5https://t.co/eQbNfxdFl9 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) December 9, 2019

“As the impeachment process heats up in Washington, Donald Trump is seeing a boost in support in crucial swing states. Across the board, President Trump is polling well against the Democratic field in each of these battleground states. Notably, Vice President Biden has seen a sharp decline in support in our surveys as he currently runs behind President Trump in each of the three states,” Firehouse Strategies reports.

“As the race currently stands, President Trump is in the lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in hypothetical match-ups against former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg,” according to the pollster. “Across the three states, Trump’s closest contest is against Joe Biden, although the president leads by an average of 6 percentage points against each Democrat.”

Owen Shroyer’s arrest for confronting Jerry Nadler at during the treasonous impeachment hearings against Trump has inspired American’s everywhere to stand up to the criminal politicians infesting the people’s government.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

In Michigan, Trump’s smallest lead is against Biden – 46 percent to 41 percent. Sanders is the next closest with 42 percent to Trump’s 48 percent, while the president bests Warren by 9 percentage points – 47 percent to 38 percent. Buttigieg and Bloomberg both lag behind Trump by 11 percentage points – 48 percent to 37 percent – with Michiganders.

It’s a similar story in Pennsylvania, where Trump leads Biden 46 percent to 41 percent, Warren 47 percent to 40 percent, Sanders 48 percent to 38 percent, Buttigieg 46 percent to 40 percent and Bloomberg 45 percent to 41 percent.

In Wisconsin, Trump’s smallest lead is again over Biden – 48 percent to 39 percent. Trump leads the rest by double digits in the Badger State, including Warren by 13 percentage points, Sanders by 13 points, Buttigieg by 11 points, and Bloomberg by 12 points.

A lot has changed in the last nine months.

“For example, in our March survey, Biden led Trump in Wisconsin by twelve percentage points, in Pennsylvania by seven points, and in Michigan he narrowly (edged) Trump by .2 points,” Firehouse reports. “In this month’s survey, we found Trump over Biden by nine points in Wisconsin, by four points in Pennsylvania, and five points in Michigan.”

And it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that most voters surveyed by Firehouse in the battleground states aren’t big fans of Democrats’ impeachment.

“In each of these battleground states, we found that a majority of likely 2020 voters do not support the impeachment and removal of President Trump from office. Impeachment and removal is opposed by 50.8% of voters in Michigan, 52.2% of voters in Pennsylvania, and 57.9% of voters in Wisconsin,” Firehouse reports.

“Non-partisan voters in Michigan (70%) and Wisconsin (61%) oppose impeachment and removal while non-partisan voters in Pennsylvania slightly supported it (46.4% to 40.9%). When asked about whether congressional Democrats should be spending their time impeaching Trump or focusing on policy issues, a majority of these battleground state voters choose ‘focus on policy issues’ (MI: 59.4%; PA: 63%; WI: 67.2%).”