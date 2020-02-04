Impeachment Booby Trap Backfires

This impeachment charade has blown up in the faces of the Democrats and Neocons, but it doesn’t end there.

Why have Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and a significant number of California’s representatives spearheaded this sham impeachment of President Trump?

Are they using this process to fish for information about other possible indictments sealed in other matters?

Something has the Democrat leadership and neocons scared.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!