‘Impeachment is the only remedy’: Crooked Hillary Cheers Democrat Coup

Bitter two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton cheered as her former opponent, President Donald Trump, faced a partisan House impeachment vote Thursday.

Clinton, dubbed “Crooked Hillary” by Trump during the 2016 campaign, couldn’t help chiming in with her two cents on the day of the vote, claiming Americans get to “determine who our leaders are” – despite House Dems literally attempting to overthrow the will of the American voters.

One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are. The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up. Impeachment is the only remedy. #DefendOurDemocracy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 18, 2019

“One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are,” Clinton tweeted. “The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up.”



“Impeachment is the only remedy.”

The former First Lady should know about impeachment – her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was also impeached by the House of Representatives during his tenure on charges of perjury and obstruction of Justice stemming from lies he told under oath regarding the Paula Jones and Monica Lewinsky cases.



