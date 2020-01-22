Impeachment Manager's Filibuster Fails

The impeachment managers, or more aptly titled “mis”-managers, brought their carnival of hypocrisy to the Senate.

It was a sobering reality after House leaders, drunk on their own power, ignored due process for the Executive office, refusing to release their own documents concerning the whistleblower, and held secret meetings in the basement of the house continued their narrative of fantasy and desperation for anything to stick to the wall.

The president’s counsel, finally allowed to bring clarity to the table, reacted to the hypocrisy and lies with the truth that had been suppressed for months.

