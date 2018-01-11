Implanted Robot Could Help Grow Stunted Organs

Image Credits: Ashley Webb, Flickr.

Surgeons at Boston Children’s Hospital have long sought a better solution for long-gap esophageal atresia, a rare birth defect in which part of the esophagus is missing.

The current state-of-the art operation, called the Foker process, uses sutures anchored to children’s backs to gradually pull the unjoined ends of esophagus until they’re long enough to be stitched together.

To keep the esophagus from tearing, children must be paralyzed in a medically induced coma, on mechanical ventilation, for one to four weeks.

44% of Voters Believe Repealing Any Part of Obamacare Is a Good Start

Report: Direct Correlation Between Vaccines and Tics Disorders, Tourette Syndrome

Mediterranean Diet May Help Protect Older Adults from Becoming Frail

First Ever Functioning Human Muscle Grown From SKIN Cells

Can You Survive a Mudslide?

