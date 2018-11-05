In 2016, Soros Boasted Of Spending $500 Million On Migrants

Democratic donor George Soros earmarked half a billion dollars in 2016 to support migrants, writing that “harnessing the power of the private sector” is critical to support the “tens of millions of people [who] are on the move, fleeing their home countries in search of a better life abroad.”

“I have decided to earmark $500 million for investments that specifically address the needs of migrants, refugees and host communities,” Soros wrote in The Wall Street Journal. “I will invest in startups, established companies, social-impact initiatives and businesses founded by migrants and refugees themselves. Although my main concern is to help migrants and refugees arriving in Europe, I will be looking for good investment ideas that will benefit migrants all over the world.”

“We will also work closely with organizations such as the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Rescue Committee to establish principles to guide our investments,” he added.

The New York Times reported on Oct. 31 that “Mr. Soros is being heatedly, if implausibly, cast as the financier of the immigrant caravan, a deep-state presence in the federal bureaucracy and the hidden hand behind the protests against Mr. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.”

Read more