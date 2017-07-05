In Japan, more cities hold evacuation drills to prepare for missile attacks

Amid North Korea’s repeated missile launches, evacuation drills conducted with the participation of local residents and based on the scenario that a missile strike is imminent are being held in many places across the nation.

Such drills have already been conducted in nine prefectures, and there are more scheduled to be carried out in at least 11 prefectures.

This month, the nation’s first drill in which people will evacuate to an underground mall is scheduled to occur in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture.

People who might face such an emergency are required to evacuate in a different way than in the event of an earthquake.

Read more


Related Articles

CNN Rocked by Huge Backlash After it Blackmails Creator of Trump/CNN Meme

CNN Rocked by Huge Backlash After it Blackmails Creator of Trump/CNN Meme

U.S. News
Comments
NYC Cop Dies After Being Shot in 'Unprovoked Attack': Police

NYC Cop Dies After Being Shot in ‘Unprovoked Attack’: Police

U.S. News
Comments

What can’t you take to Arlington National Cemetery on July 4? An American flag.

U.S. News
Comments

Video: CNN Says Trump Wrestling Meme May Be Racist

U.S. News
Comments

Election Watchdog Group Slams California for Denying Voter Data to Commission

U.S. News
Comments

Comments