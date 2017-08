Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The Trump administration has called for an “America first” trade policy.

An important aspect of such a policy should be to protect Americans’ property from being stolen by foreign governments.

Most U.S. trade agreements include a version of the Constitution’s “Takings Clause,” which requires governments to compensate Americans if they expropriate (i.e. steal) their property.

The Takings Clause states: “ … nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

