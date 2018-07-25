Income Inequality is Much Worse in Blue States than Red States

One reason Democrat politicians talk a lot about inequality may be that Democrat-dominated states have much higher levels income disparity.

Income inequality is higher in states that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 when measured by the average income of the top one percent against the average income of the bottom 99 percent, according to data from a new report by the Economic Policy Institute. For Clinton states, the top incomes were on average 23.6 times the average income for the other 99 percent.

In Trump states, the average for top earners was just 19.7 times the average for everyone else.

