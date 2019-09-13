Incoming: Live Roundtable Discussion Between Alex Jones & Callers Saturday at 2pm Central

Join us this Saturday, September 14 from 2 to 4pm Central for a special broadcast where our most-informed callers participate in a roundtable discussion hosted by Alex Jones!

Alex Jones has spent years documenting only the best callers to gather for this must-see event where no topic is off the table!

Clear your weekend schedule and remind your friends and family to tune in to this monumental broadcast!

Remember, Big Tech’s censorship campaign will be for naught if more patriots meet up and talk about the issues that matter!

