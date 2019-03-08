Incredible Footage of Nuclear Testing Shows Devastating Effects of Atomic Blasts

A YouTube channel specializing in the release of high definition vintage footage of nuclear tests has uploaded new videos illustrating the devastating effect of atomic weapons.

In AtomCentral’s latest upload, the effects of the “Grable” atomic artillery shell blast are monitored as they impact several vehicles including a Volkswagen beetle and a school bus.

The testing reportedly took place at the Frenchman Flat Nevada Test Site in 1953.

Another video from September shows the blast impact of a shock wave on a fighter jet:

Other videos show the incredible mushroom cloud produced by the initial impact of an atomic blast.

