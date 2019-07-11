Incredible Footage Shows Coast Guard Leaping on Sub, Banging on Hatch

Image Credits: DoD.

Footage showing a U.S. Coast Guard leaping onto a sub and pounding its hatch until being opened by a suspected drug trafficker was just released by the Defense Department.

The harrowing footage – seemingly shot from a helmet camera – shows the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro intercepting a self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS) suspected of smuggling drugs in international waters in the Eastern Pacific.



The June 18th seizure was one of 14 similar interdictions and disruptions made by the Munro and two other Coast Guard cutters between May and July.

Vice President Mike Pence is attending the three cutters’ drug offload Thursday in San Diego where the crew of the Munro will offload “more than 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana worth a combined estimated $569 million,” according to a U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area press release.


The Coast Guards’ exploits were so notable that even President Trump weighed-in on their achievements.

“Do you believe this kind of bravery?” Said Trump. “Amazing drug seizure. WATCH!”

