'Incredible Hulk' Star Lou Ferrigno Hospitalized after Pneumonia Vaccine Gone Wrong

Even the Hulk isn’t invincible.

“The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was hospitalized this week after he claimed a pneumonia vaccine was administered to him improperly.

“Went in for a pneumonia shot and landed up here with fluid in my bicep,” the 67-year-old former bodybuilder captioned a photo of himself with an IV in Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.

Read more