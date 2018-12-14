'Incredible Hulk' Star Lou Ferrigno Hospitalized after Pneumonia Vaccine Gone Wrong

Even the Hulk isn’t invincible.
“The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was hospitalized this week after he claimed a pneumonia vaccine was administered to him improperly.
“Went in for a pneumonia shot and landed up here with fluid in my bicep,” the 67-year-old former bodybuilder captioned a photo of himself with an IV in Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.
Went in for a pneumonia shot and landed up here with fluid in my bicep 💪🏽 . I’ll be ok but it’s important that you keep an eye on who’s giving the shot and make sure they not only swab the spot correctly but that you watch the needle come out of the package 🤦🏻♂️ . . . #neveradullmoment #tips #shots #hospitalvisit #louferrigno #illbeok