Incredible: Professor's Defense of Free Speech Leaves Regressive Leftist Literally Speechless

A clip in which Professor Jordan B. Peterson explains why his free speech is more important than the risk of a transgender person being offended is going viral.

Peterson was previously embroiled in a controversy as a result of his refusal to comply with Canada’s draconian Bill C-16, which makes it a hate crime to not use someone’s preferred gender pronouns.

The video features Peterson, who is currently doing a series of lectures in London, being interviewed by far-left UK broadcaster Channel 4.

Host Cathy Newman asks the professor, “Why should your right to freedom of speech trump a trans person’s right not to be offended?”

First of all, the idea that someone has a right to not be offended is hilarious. No such right exists.

Peterson’s comeback is brutal.

“Because in order to be able to think, you have to risk being offensive – I mean look at the conversation we’re having right now – you’re certainly willing to risk offending me in the pursuit of truth – why should you have the right to do that?”

“You get my point, you’re doing what you should do,” Peterson continues. “Which is digging a bit to see what the hell’s going on and that is what you should do, but you’re exercising your freedom of speech to certainly risk offending me, and that’s fine, more power to you as far as I’m concerned.”

The host is dumbfounded, stammering, “So you haven’t sat there and….I’m just trying to work that out” before she falls silent and completely loses the ability to speak.

Peterson leans back and takes a sip of water having achieved a simple yet crushing victory.

Channel 4 is obviously not too keen on seeing the clip go viral. It’s completely blocked on Facebook.

Given the utter embarrassment Peterson just inflicted upon their entire narrative, you can see why.

