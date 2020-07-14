Incredible Video: Cop Saves Choking Infant

Harrowing dash cam footage shows a Michigan police officer springing into action to save the life of a three-month-old baby.

In video captured last Thursday, Sterling Heights Police Officer Cameron Maciejewski arrives in front of a residence where a frantic family comes out and hands him a baby who’s choking and unable to breathe.

Officer Maciejewski appears to check the infant’s mouth, before proceeding to turn the baby over and performing back thrusts to dislodge the object causing the choking.

“She’s got a pulse and she’s breathing, okay,” the officer reassures the baby’s panicked mother.

Officer Maciejewski was commended on social media for his “quick, calm, lifesaving actions,” without which “the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different.”

“Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The officer’s heroic act comes as radical leftists call to defund police departments in big cities across America.



