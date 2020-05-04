Incredible Footage: Motorcycle-riding Monkey Attempts to Kidnap Child

A monkey atop a miniature motorcycle rides up to a group of children before attempting to drag one away, in incredible footage going viral on social media.

The primate is filmed from above as he rides through an alley at full speed, stopping as he approaches three children sitting on a bench.

Next, the monkey – who has a tether tied to him – grabs at one of the children’s dresses, knocking one off the bench.

The monkey holds on to the child as an unseen collaborator drags the monkey by a rope with child in tow, but the kidnapping attempt ultimately fails as a man walks up and begins yelling at the monkey.

The video, which comes from Tanjungsari Village in Indonesia, sent shockwaves throughout social media, with many assuming the monkey had been trained to abduct children.


