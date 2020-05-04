Incredible Footage: Motorcycle-riding Monkey Attempts to Kidnap Child

A monkey atop a miniature motorcycle rides up to a group of children before attempting to drag one away, in incredible footage going viral on social media.

The primate is filmed from above as he rides through an alley at full speed, stopping as he approaches three children sitting on a bench.

Next, the monkey – who has a tether tied to him – grabs at one of the children’s dresses, knocking one off the bench.

The monkey holds on to the child as an unseen collaborator drags the monkey by a rope with child in tow, but the kidnapping attempt ultimately fails as a man walks up and begins yelling at the monkey.

Can’t remember the last time I saw a monkey ride-up on a motorcycle and try to steal a toddler. It’s been ages…pic.twitter.com/PBRntxBnxw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 4, 2020

The video, which comes from Tanjungsari Village in Indonesia, sent shockwaves throughout social media, with many assuming the monkey had been trained to abduct children.

They just letting a monkey take their child like that? pic.twitter.com/7PREBmOt3b — | nsfr (@marielovestae) May 4, 2020 So we just not gon talk about the fact that a monkey owns and successfully operates a monkey size motorcycle — May the 4th with you (@bigbabyJamaican) May 4, 2020 As one person noted- it's "an attempt by a human to steal a child for trafficking. The monkey is trained to grab the kid and you can see the line attached to the monkey to pull them both back quickly." — Dr. Magus (@ubervaper) May 4, 2020



