Independence Day: Trump Hails 'Noble Sacrifice' of Veterans

President Trump marked the Fourth of July on Wednesday by hailing the “noble sacrifice” of U.S. servicemembers.

In a video posted online, Trump recounted the story of the Declaration of Independence and the war against Great Britain that ensued.

“It was 242 years ago today in Philadelphia that 56 brave representatives of the American people adopted our Declaration of Independence,” Trump said. “They announced to the world that America would be free and America would be independent.”

