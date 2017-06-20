Independent Investigators: Seth Rich Murder not a Random Homicide

A team of independent investigators looking into the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich have concluded his death was not a random homicide.

On Tuesday The Profiling Project, made up of various George Washington University forensic psychology grad students, released an executive summary of its initial findings, among which they claim Rich’s June 10, 2016, death “does not appear to be a robbery gone bad.”

“The goal of PP was to create as strong a profile of Seth Rich as possible,” the group explains. “That profile would then be compared to the various profiles of the theories surrounding Seth’s death.”

“[Seth’s] death was more likely committed by a hired killer or serial murderer,” the Profiling Project concluded.

Three months ago The Project took up the investigation into Rich’s high-profile homicide with the goal of identifying at least “one, new, actionable piece of information” which could aid Washington DC Police Department homicide detectives.

“On May 8, 2017 PP accomplished its’ goal by locating an additional security camera at the Flagler Market which was observed on May 4, 2017 to have a clear view of the intersection of W St. NW and Flagler Place NW,” the group states.

The investigation also found Seth’s killer would have had an “in-depth understanding of law-enforcement procedures” due to an “actively managed” crime scene which left behind no evidence.

“The crime scene was very organized to the point of being sanitized,” the project’s summary states. “This would indicate careful planning on the part of the offender, control of the entry to and exit from the crime scene as well as in-depth understanding of law-enforcement investigative processes.”

“Such an Offender would lend to the notion that Seth was targeted, as the experienced criminal would leave little to chance,” the group writes elsewhere in its report.

More on this as it develops…

Read The Profiling Project’s report:

