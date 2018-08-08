Index on Censorship Slams Big Tech Banning of Infowars

The UK-based Index on Censorship organization has slammed Big Tech’s banning of Infowars, releasing a statement asserting that all “provocative” speech should be protected.

Infowars was banned on numerous platforms starting Sunday night in a coordinated purge, including YouTube, Facebook, Apple, Spotify, Pinterest, MailChimp and even Disqus.

The Index on Censorship, which is chaired by award-winning London Times journalist David Aaronovitch, released a statement decrying the ban.

Index believes that all speech – eccentric, contentious, heretical, unwelcome, provocative and even bigoted – should be protected unless it directly incites violence.

Social media and tech companies — as private entities — have the right to set whatever terms they choose, but the patchwork, inconsistent and opaque terms of service approach to policing speech online leaves them open to political and societal pressures. We strongly encourage the adoption of terms of service policies that maintain the widest possible scope for free speech online.

This means we – as users – will have to tolerate the fraudulent, the offensive and the idiotic. The ability to express contrary points of view, to call out racism, to demand retraction and to highlight obvious hypocrisy depend on the ability to freely share information across the evenest possible playing field.

Any other course of action will – in the end – diminish everyone’s right to free expression.

The group’s message was echoed by top attorney David A. French, who wrote a piece for the New York Times in which he argued that Big Tech colluding to ban Infowars should leave people “deeply concerned” because it was a likely abuse of power.

Dr. Robert Epstein also defended Infowars during a Breitbart News town hall on Internet freedom last night.

“Who on Earth gave these private companies the power to make decisions about what everyone in the world is going to see or not see?” asked Epstein, adding that Big Tech had become too powerful and now has the influence to shift millions of votes in national elections through censorship and algoirthm manipulation.

“Nobody has thought this through. There are no relevant laws or regulations in place, at least in the United States. If people really started thinking about this, they would realize – again, no matter what their feelings are about Donald Trump, or Alex Jones, or anyone else – wait a minute, these companies shouldn’t have that power, period,” said Epstein.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Former Obama Official Demands Twitter Ban Alex Jones

Former Obama Official Demands Twitter Ban Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments
Facebook: Farrakhan’s Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories Don’t Violate ‘Hate Speech’ Rules

Facebook: Farrakhan’s Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories Don’t Violate ‘Hate Speech’ Rules

U.S. News
Comments

Socialist star Ocasio-Cortez strikes out: All endorsed candidates lose Tuesday primaries

U.S. News
Comments

Democrats Blame Russians For Ohio Loss, Turn On The Green Party!

U.S. News
Comments

Top Attorney Calls Big Tech Infowars Ban Deeply Concerning

U.S. News
Comments

Comments