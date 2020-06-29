India Bans 59 Chinese Apps Including TikTok Over "Privacy & Sovereignty" Violations

Despite around three of border de-escalation talks between Indian and Chinese military delegations scheduled for Tuesday, there’s yet more significant fallout following the June 15 border clash which left 20 Indian troops dead, also with an unknown number of PLA casualties.
India is moving to ban up to 59 Chinese apps in the country, including massively popular TikTok, as the military standoff gives way to a tsunami of economic consequences.
The government of India announced the apps are being blocked “in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.”
It also follows international reports of significant allegations that Chinese firms are compromising user privacy, such as stealth installation of spyware or malware, and tracking users without their knowledge.
India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology coordinated with the country’s Cyber Crime Coordination Center and the Ministry of Home Affairs in declaring that the China-made apps remain a “security of data and risk to privacy”.
This also includes other massively popular brands in the country like Weibo, WeChat, and We Meet. India’s over one billion people, most of them young, will now be cut off from these internationally popular apps (it’s commonly estimated that up to 50% of the population is under 25).
Media reports in India is now circulating the following expansive list of apps to be banned in the country amid rising tensions with China:
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
The official Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology statement said the above have been “flagged” as harmful to privacy and India’s sovereignty.
“Likewise, there have been similar bipartisan concerns, flagged by various public representatives, both outside and inside the Parliament of India. There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps that harm India’s sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens,” the statement said.
