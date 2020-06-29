India Bans 59 Chinese Apps Including TikTok Over "Privacy & Sovereignty" Violations

Despite around three of border de-escalation talks between Indian and Chinese military delegations scheduled for Tuesday, there’s yet more significant fallout following the June 15 border clash which left 20 Indian troops dead, also with an unknown number of PLA casualties.

India is moving to ban up to 59 Chinese apps in the country, including massively popular TikTok, as the military standoff gives way to a tsunami of economic consequences.

The government of India announced the apps are being blocked “in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.”

It also follows international reports of significant allegations that Chinese firms are compromising user privacy, such as stealth installation of spyware or malware, and tracking users without their knowledge.

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology coordinated with the country’s Cyber Crime Coordination Center and the Ministry of Home Affairs in declaring that the China-made apps remain a “security of data and risk to privacy”.

This also includes other massively popular brands in the country like Weibo, WeChat, and We Meet. India’s over one billion people, most of them young, will now be cut off from these internationally popular apps (it’s commonly estimated that up to 50% of the population is under 25).

TikTok, UC Browser, Shareit, Helo, Likee among 59 Chinese apps blocked by India; here's the full list#indiachinastandoff #chineseapps #TikTok https://t.co/vLt4IwlqLn — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) June 29, 2020



Media reports in India is now circulating the following expansive list of apps to be banned in the country amid rising tensions with China:

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

The official Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology statement said the above have been “flagged” as harmful to privacy and India’s sovereignty.

“Likewise, there have been similar bipartisan concerns, flagged by various public representatives, both outside and inside the Parliament of India. There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps that harm India’s sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens,” the statement said.



