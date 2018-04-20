India Considers Bringing in the Death Penalty for Raping Children

The Indian government is considering introducing the death penalty for child rapists.

It comes after an appalling week of news about the abuse of children in the country, with a seven-year-old boy murdered and mutilated in Delhi and an eight-year-old girl raped for three days at a temple in Kathua before being killed.

India already has the death penalty for 12 offences – including rape if it leads to the victim’s death or to them being left in a vegetative state – but not for rape alone.

Under current law, the maximum penalty for the rape of a child is life imprisonment and a fine.

Read more