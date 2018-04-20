India Considers Bringing in the Death Penalty for Raping Children

Image Credits: flickr, kichus.

The Indian government is considering introducing the death penalty for child rapists.

It comes after an appalling week of news about the abuse of children in the country, with a seven-year-old boy murdered and mutilated in Delhi and an eight-year-old girl raped for three days at a temple in Kathua before being killed.

India already has the death penalty for 12 offences – including rape if it leads to the victim’s death or to them being left in a vegetative state – but not for rape alone.

Under current law, the maximum penalty for the rape of a child is life imprisonment and a fine.

