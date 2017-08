Monsoon rains have killed at least five people, including two toddlers, in Mumbai as India’s financial capital ground to a halt under flooding.

Roads were hit by waist-deep flooding, flights cancelled and train services suspended, stranding tens of thousands.

More rain is expected but the situation has improved for now, the BBC’s Suranjana Tewari says.

The rains in Mumbai follow devastating floods across a swathe of South Asia, which have killed more than 1,200.