In a large shed near the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bangalore, a six-wheeled rover rumbles over dark grey rubble in a landscape designed to mimic the Moon’s rocky surface.

This test and others scheduled for the next few weeks are crucial steps in India’s quest to launch a second mission to the Moon next March.

The country’s much anticipated Chandrayaan-2 comes almost a decade after India began its first journey to the Moon, in 2008.

Read more