India: Huge Crowd Stops Islamic Cleric From Being Quarantined

Video footage shows a huge crowd of Muslims in India flooding the street to prevent health authorities quarantining an Islamic scholar believed to be infected with coronavirus.

The incident took place in Balbhoonpura. The clip shows the huge mob not even attempting to practice “social distancing” as they angrily chant slogans and march through the street.

“Hundreds of Muslims came out onto the streets to prevent the Islamic cleric from being quarantined,” reports OpIndia.

“Some others were also to be quarantined. So far, 15 people in the area have been confirmed to have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus, which includes 8 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. The Imam and 14 other persons had come into contact with those COVID-19 patients, and that’s why they are needed to be quarantined and tested.”

INDIA: Jihadi mob floods streets to prevent police from quarantining Imam Imam & 14 others were exposed to COVID-19 patients & that’s why they needed to be quarantined & tested Mob surrounded medical team & police in order to hinder treatment, WHY? Is the goal Coronavirus Jihad pic.twitter.com/jFKNQJ9qoc — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) April 14, 2020

Rumors began to spread that authorities were mistreating the Imam and other individuals, prompting the mob to swarm the streets in protest.

The crowd surrounded police and the medical team sent to the area, with local Muslim politicians having to be brought to calm them down. Some of the individuals seen protesting were members of the Deobandi School of Islam, which has been linked with Islamic extremism.

Despite the area being a hotspot for coronavirus, the Imam and the other individuals were not placed into quarantine.

Earlier this month, there was a similar incident in Pakistan where police attempted to enforce a quarantine law by closing down a mosque but were chased away by a violent mob.

A video out of Berlin also showed Muslim worshippers flagrantly violating Germany’s quarantine law and social distancing rules by congregating outside a mosque as police fail in attempting to disperse them.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!