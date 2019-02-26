India Launches Airstrikes on Pakistan

India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, killing “a very large number” of fighters, raising risk of conflict between the nuclear armed neighbors, though Pakistan officials denied there had been any casualties.

The airstrike near the town of Balakot, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the frontier was the deepest cross-border raid launched by India since the last of its three wars with Pakistan in 1971.

Pakistan condemned the Indian action and said it would respond at a time and place of its choice.

Read more



Newly released footage exposes the crimes against humanity committed by the Maduro regime in Venezuela. Alex Jones reveals the current state on the ground in Venezuela and possible impending conflict with America.