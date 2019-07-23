India: Police arrest 16 Muslims, foil jihad attacks and plot to “establish Islamic rule in India”

Police in India have foiled a plot to “establish Islamic rule” in India. 16 suspects were arrested and taken into custody; they were plotting a jihad attack in the country. They were reported to adhere to the “ideologies of Al Qaeda, Islamic State and Students Islamic Movement of India.”

In a statement by the National Investigation Agency:

Accused persons have been actively recruiting individuals to strike terror in India and have also been routinely posting videos and other jihadi propaganda material exhorting their supporters to conduct terrorist attacks using various methods including the use of explosives, poison, knives and vehicles, as means of attack.

There is a problem with Islam worldwide; “terror” is being struck into the hearts of disbelievers (Qur’an 8:60) — either the terror of jihad violence and attacks or the terror of being afraid to speak truth about the atrocities that are being committed in the name of Islam and being branded “Islamophobic.”

Leaders in India have been on alert. At the end of May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “right hand man” Amit Shah, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, “called Muslim migrants from Bangladesh ‘infiltrators’ and ‘termites’ and promised to ‘remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs.’”



The culture of outrage is on the verge of boiling over their indignation in to a hot war they are wholly unprepared for.

The History of Jihad: From Muhammad to ISIS is rare in educating about “the jihad against India, where Muslim warriors and conquerors wrought unparalleled and unfathomable devastation in the name of their religion.”

The threat against India and almost everywhere else did not begin with “colonialism” and “Zionism,” as jihadists and their enablers contend.

