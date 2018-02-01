India vows to eliminate use of cryptocurrencies

Image Credits: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

India will move to stamp out use of cryptocurrencies, which it considers illegal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, launching a no-holds-barred attack on virtual currencies such as Bitcoin.

Governments around the world are grappling with how to regulate cryptocurrency trading, and policymakers are expected to discuss the matter at a G20 summit in Argentina in March.

“The government does not consider cryptocurrencies legal tender or coin and will take all measures to eliminate use of these cryptoassets in financing illegitimate activities or as part of the payment system,” Jaitley told parliament in his annual budget speech.

However, the minister said, the government would explore use of block chain technology proactively to speed the move toward a digital economy.

