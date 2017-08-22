Indian Court Bans Islamic Instant Divorce in 'giant step for women'

Image Credits: Deviantart, Tsebresos.

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

India’s top court has banned a controversial Islamic practice that allows men to divorce their wives instantly, ending a long tradition that many Muslim women had fiercely opposed.

The Supreme Court ruled that the practice of “triple talaq”, where Muslim men can divorce their wives by reciting the word talaq (divorce) three times, was both unconstitutional and un-Islamic.

Victims including Shayara Bano, whose husband used triple talaq to divorce her by letter in 2015, had approached India’s highest court to ask for a ruling.

A panel of five judges from India’s major faiths – Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, Sikhism and Zoroastrianism – said triple talaq was “not integral to religious practice and violates constitutional morality”.

Read more

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Related Articles

Germany: Journalist Gets 6 Month Suspended Sentence For Criticising Islam

Germany: Journalist Gets 6 Month Suspended Sentence For Criticising Islam

World News
Comments
Putin names new ambassador to US after Kislyak's departure

Putin names new ambassador to US after Kislyak’s departure

World News
Comments

Muslim Editor Of Breitbart London Warns Of Islamic No Go Zone Takeover

World News
Comments

Las Ramblas Van Terrorist is Shot Dead while wearing Fake Bomb Vest ‘and screaming Allahu Akbar’

World News
Comments

Police Capture Barcelona Suspect

World News
Comments

Comments