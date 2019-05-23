Indian PM Stuns Opposition With 'Massive' Election Win

Image Credits: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to unite the country on Thursday after a huge election win, with his party on course to increase its majority on a mandate of pursuing business-friendly policies and a hard line on national security.

Official data from the Election Commission showed Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 298 of the 542 seats available, up from the 282 it won in 2014 and more than the 272 seats needed for a majority in the Lok Sabha.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images

That would give it the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984.

Read more


Alex Jones explains how MSM hid the real march of globalism until after Hillary lost the 2016 election.


Related Articles

Disgrace: Leftists Throw Milkshake Over Elderly British Army Veteran

Disgrace: Leftists Throw Milkshake Over Elderly British Army Veteran

World News
Comments
EU Head Juncker Says People Who Love Their Country Are "Stupid"

EU Head Juncker Says People Who Love Their Country Are “Stupid”

World News
Comments

UK PM May Expected to Declare Resignation on Friday Amid Brexit Stall – Reports

World News
comments

The Pentagon Asks Trump To Send Thousands Of U.S. Troops To The Middle East As Tensions With Iran Continue To Rise

World News
comments

Kebab shop owner suspected of disposing of schoolgirl’s body says he doesn’t care ‘whether she’s alive or dead’

World News
comments

Comments