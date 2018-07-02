Indiana Police Seize 'Trump-Shaped Ecstasy Pills'

Police in Indiana say they have seized ecstasy pills in the shape of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The tablets feature the president’s face as well as the phrase “Great Again,” a reference to the “Make American Great Again” slogan, on the reverse side, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.

The drugs were found during “Operation Blue Anvil,” a six-day operation ran by 9 departments last month that resulted in 129 criminal arrests on 272 drug-related charges.

“During the six days, officers located cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, edible marijuana food, MDMA, prescription medication, and numerous drugs that have yet to be identified,” the press release said.

Analysis of what appears to be the same tablet from EcstasyData.org, an independent laboratory pill testing program, found the main ingredients to be MDMA, Caffeine and Amphetamines.

Drugs featuring Trump’s face first made headlines last year after police in Germany seized thousands of similar ecstasy tablets.

Those pills, however, differed slightly in appearance with the word “Trump” featured on the back side.

EcstacyData.org notes that the European Trump pill comes with an “extreme high dose” warning due to the tablet containing more than 200mg of MDMA.