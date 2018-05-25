Indiana School Shooter Detained, 2 Critical

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were reported in critical condition Friday morning following an active shooter situation at Noblesville West Middle School.

Police first learned of a reported active shooter situation at the school was issued at 9:06 a.m. Friday. As of 11 a.m., police said the suspected shooter, a male student, had been taken into custody.

Police said two victims, one adult teacher and one juvenile, were believed to have been shot. The adult patient was transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, according to an IU Health spokesman. The juvenile patient was reportedly transported to Riley Hospital for Children.

A second student was being treated for an ankle fracture, according to Riverview Health.

There has been a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School w/ at least 1 injury. 1 patient came to Riverview Health and was transferred to Riley Hospital in stable condition.Another student is being treated for an ankle fracture. The parents of both students have been contacted. — Riverview Health (@RiverviewHosp) May 25, 2018

