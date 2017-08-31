Indiana Teacher Asks First-Graders to Stop Talking About God In Class

Image Credits: Pixabay.

An Indiana elementary school teacher stirred controversy after sending a letter home to parents asking them to tell their children not to talk about God in the classroom.

An unnamed first-grade teacher at McCordsville Elementary School sent a letter home to parents on Aug. 23 saying a group of about five students had mentioned the words “God, Jesus and Devil” during a conversation in class, and that it wasn’t the appropriate place to be holding a theological debate.

“With McCordsville Elementary being a public school, we have many different religions and beliefs, and I do not want to upset a child/parent because of these words being used,” the letter read. “If you go to church or discuss these things at home, please have a talk with your child about there being an appropriate time and place of talking about it.”

