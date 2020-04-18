Indictments Against Obama's Deep Staters May Come This Week, Says Journalist

John Durham, the lead investigator looking into the FBI’s 2016 Crossfire Hurricane spy operation against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign may deliver several indictments against Obama-era officials, according to investigative journalist John Solomon.

In an interview Friday with Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs, Solomon explained that new materials released by the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the FISA abuses against Trump’s campaign reveal the surveillance operation against him was far more corrupt than previously believed.

FBI Corruption: @jsolomonReports says indictments may be coming this week in the FBI’s corrupt handling of the sham Russia collusion investigation. #AmericaFirst #KAG2020 #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/tVuBVXnr9b — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) April 17, 2020

“In my worst nightmare I could not have imagined what would come out this week,” Solomon told Dobbs. “The level of information that the FBI had that raised red flags that they should have never not even for a moment entertained Chris Steele as a human source as a confidential informant is now overwhelming.”

“Christopher Steele should never have been shown the door inside the FBI and instead we sustained two-and-a-half years of an investigation into false allegations that put this country and this president through an unnecessary process,” he added.

After Dobbs complained about the lack of accountability against the Deep State cabal that perpetrated its bureaucratic coup against Trump, Solomon assured him that justice may still be served.

“There is fairly significant evidence that at this very moment, this week, the last couple of weeks Lou that there is some criminal investigative activity that I think will result in some action coming out soon,” Solomon said.

“It’s not going to be a lot. Don’t expect 10 or 12 indictments but there could be a handful of indictments and much more information.”

