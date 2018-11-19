Indoctrination Of American Youth Crushes The American Dream

There is an increasingly diverse makeup of roughly 42 million teenagers in America and their warped political viewpoints are a result of being subjected to an emerging culture that censors all political angles that don’t fit the mainstream agenda.

Aside from the brainwashing, those teenagers that disagree with the left are facing forced unemployment, doxxing and mental isolation.

As obvious as this is, it’s incredibly serious business.

Once upon a time in America, before Silicon Valley created what became an overwhelming Orwellian digital public square, Americans were left to form their own political opinions which in turn generated political debates that centered around a political platform that offered solutions to complex issues.

Nowadays, the platform itself is under attack.

For example, can we have a discussion about our catastrophic immigration situation without it devolving into threats of racism and xenophobia?