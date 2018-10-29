Indonesian Flight Carrying 189 Crashes Into Sea

A Lion Air flight carrying 189 people, including crew, from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta crashed into the sea off the island of Java on Monday shortly after take-off, according to officials.

The Ministry of Transportation has confirmed that 189 people were on board the plane, after initially reporting that there were 188 passengers. According to the ministry, Lion Air flight JT610 took off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta airport and lost contact with the air traffic controller at around 6:33 a.m. Monday (7:33 p.m. ET Sunday).

The plane was headed to the city of Pangkal Pinang off the island of Sumatra.

