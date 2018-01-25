Indonesian Special Forces Bite Snakes, Drink Blood in Bid to Impress Trump Admin

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was treated to a brutal display of military prowess and martial skill when Indonesia’s counter-terrorism force, Kopassus, bit into snakes and drank their blood.

Indonesia is trying to make a case for US troops to train their special forces during Mattis’ first stop of his Southeast Asian tour.

“One of the sanctions is clearly that they are not allowed to go to America. They can’t do training together, and he will reopen this,” Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said after his talk with Mattis.

Currently, the Leahy Laws prohibit such training due to human rights abuses by armed forces in the 1990s under the dictatorial regime of Hajji Suharto.

One might conclude that drinking decapitated snake blood, running though fire, rolling on broken glass, slamming heads on concrete would not shed a troubled past and reputation for cruelty.

Indonesia, however, took into consideration their guest of honor.

“The snakes! Did you see them tire them out and then grab them? The way they were whipping them around – a snake gets tired very quickly,” Mattis exclaimed to reporters.

He then praised their efforts, “You could imagine how much training went into each individual there, that they were able to do that… When you watch a force do that, many small things, perfectly, you can imagine that they can also put the bigger things together.”

Special forces in Indonesia demonstrates to Mattis their ability to eat snakes. pic.twitter.com/I24p5adzsG — Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) January 24, 2018

Announcer, in rare counter-terrorism military demonstration to Mattis in Indonesia: “And then the dog bit the terrorist.” #mynextheadline pic.twitter.com/GBjy4sHSN9 — Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) January 24, 2018

Vietnam has a tough act to follow as Mattis is scheduled to visit that country next.