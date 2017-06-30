Infant Sentenced To Death By European Human Rights Court

Image Credits: Wiki.

Ten-month-old Charlie Gard was sentenced to die by the European Court of Human Rights (EHCR), Tuesday, who ruled against potentially life-saving treatment for him.

The ECHR ordered that Gard’s life support be shut off and blocked him from travel to the U.S. for experimental treatment for which Gard’s parents raised over $1.7 million. Doctors diagnosed the infant boy with a rare mitochondrial disease, according to a report from Daily Mail. The court labeled the Gard’s appeal case “inadmissible” and upheld the previous decision of the U.K. High Court, saying their decision in Gard’s case was “final.”

“Subjecting him to nucleoside therapy is unknown territory — it has never even been tested on mouse models — but it may, or may not, subject the patient to pain, possibly even to mutations,” wrote Justice Francis in the High Court’s judgement. “But if Charlie’s damaged brain function cannot be improved, as all seem to agree, then how can he be any better off than he is now, which is in a condition that his parents believe should not be sustained?”

Read more


Related Articles

OECD: Last Year Saw Record Migration and those Migrants Won't Be Leaving

OECD: Last Year Saw Record Migration and those Migrants Won’t Be Leaving

World News
Comments
Germany approves bill to fine social media up to €50mn over online hate speech, fake news

Germany approves bill to fine social media up to €50mn over online hate speech, fake news

World News
Comments

White House: Trump to Meet Putin at G20 Summit

World News
Comments

Hungarian PM: The European Multicultural Experiment ‘Has Utterly Failed’

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Russian Senator Warns U.S. Preparing “Provocation” to Attack Syria

World News
Comments

Comments