Infowars' Alex Jones blasts Trump over airstrikes: 'He's crapping all over us'

Infowars founder Alex Jones ripped into President Trump on Friday night after the president authorized military airstrikes in Syria, saying the decision made him “sick.”

“If he had been a piece of crap from the beginning, it wouldn’t be so bad,” a visibly emotional Jones said of Trump. “We’ve made so many sacrifices and now he’s crapping all over us. It makes me sick.”

Jones said the decision to strike Syria was especially painful because Trump had been “doing so good.”

“Trump’s now a fraud,” Jones later said. “Done.”

Alex Jones on Trump launching strikes in Syria… pic.twitter.com/FkPt3xnok4 — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) April 14, 2018

“F— Trump,” he vented Friday.

The conspiracy theorist, who once interviewed Trump in 2015 during the presidential race, said in January that the president had called him several times in the previous months but he missed the calls.

His comments late Friday came after Trump announced that he had ordered “precision strikes” against Syria in retaliation for chemical weapons attack by Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad last weekend.