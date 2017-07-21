Infowars Announces $20K in Prizes for Best 'Hillary's into Creepy, Weird, Sick Stuff, Man / Oh, They're So Good, Oh They're So Sweet' Cover Song

Infowars is announcing the launch of a new $20k contest seeking the best cover version of Nick Lutsko’s song based on Alex Jones.

The cover song should be a creative rendition of artist Nick Lutsko’s viral folk song – based on some of Alex Jones’ best rants – which has been seen by millions worldwide.

It can be in the musical style of metal, rap, country, pop, folk, indie — whatever style you choose. Submissions can be anything from an acoustic version filmed with a cellphone to a highly-produced music video.

Everyone take a few moments to go outside and TGIF @RealAlexJones @superdeluxe pic.twitter.com/N9d1v7SJGx — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) July 14, 2017

Three separate rewards will be given to whoever produces:

(1) The best cover – $10,000

(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000

(3) Best audience participation – $5,000

Contest rules are as follows:

– Video and audio must be posted to FaceBook, YouTube or Periscope

– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video

– Participants must sing the entire song as written

– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing

Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also include contact information including name and email or phone number.

All winners will be payed via PayPal. Infowars will choose three winners after 2 weeks.

Watch the original below:

