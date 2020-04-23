Infowars Announces CantCloseAmerica.Com

Patriots worldwide are standing up and joining Infowars in saying that it is time to reopen America.

This lockdown is being coordinated by the authoritarian UN and WHO, and lead by Communist China.

As tyrannical government edicts issued in the name of coronavirus decimate small businesses, dismantle local communities, and destroy countless lives, sane people everywhere are seeking to redress their grievances by exercising their First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly.

Head to cantcloseamerica.com for more information on how to fight back.

Also, Infowars is hosting its second rally in Austin, Texas on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 from 12PM-2PM Central.

