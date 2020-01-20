Infowars Armored Truck Is Viral Sensation At Virginia 2nd Amendment Rally

News outlets, fans, haters and pretty much anyone in the Richmond, Virginia area on Monday was talking about Infowars’ Battle Tank and Alex Jones attending the massive pro-Second Amendment march in the city.

Check out some of the posts users uploaded to Twitter with pictures and videos of the armored vehicle and the Infowars founder.

alex jones spotted in downtown rva i’m so weakkkk 💀 pic.twitter.com/TAVfUCT3JD — 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@riarthd) January 20, 2020

On the other side of the fence: lots of armed folks & Alex Jones cruising down 8th St on a megaphone saying “1776 for all Americans” #LobbyDay2020 #RVA pic.twitter.com/4zTXSpn0YR — Sarah King (@SarahKing__) January 20, 2020

Infowars has landed pic.twitter.com/tWEc8GIVeo — Joel Gunter (@joelmgunter) January 20, 2020

Who said: "Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel." and to whom was he/she referring?#AlexJones cruises through streets in #InfoWars "battle tank" as #ProudBoys (name derived from Peter Pan- I'm not kidding.) join him at Virginia gun rights rally https://t.co/hbJ40XJxcj — Geo Steve (@StephenGlahn) January 20, 2020

