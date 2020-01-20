Infowars Armored Truck Is Viral Sensation At Virginia 2nd Amendment Rally

Image Credits: Zach Gibson | Getty.

News outlets, fans, haters and pretty much anyone in the Richmond, Virginia area on Monday was talking about Infowars’ Battle Tank and Alex Jones attending the massive pro-Second Amendment march in the city.

Check out some of the posts users uploaded to Twitter with pictures and videos of the armored vehicle and the Infowars founder.

