Infowars Armored Truck Is Viral Sensation At Virginia 2nd Amendment Rally

News outlets, fans, haters and pretty much anyone in the Richmond, Virginia area on Monday was talking about Infowars’ Battle Tank and Alex Jones attending the massive pro-Second Amendment march in the city.
Check out some of the posts users uploaded to Twitter with pictures and videos of the armored vehicle and the Infowars founder.
alex jones spotted in downtown rva i’m so weakkkk 💀 pic.twitter.com/TAVfUCT3JD
— 🧜🏽♀️ (@riarthd) January 20, 2020
On the other side of the fence: lots of armed folks & Alex Jones cruising down 8th St on a megaphone saying “1776 for all Americans” #LobbyDay2020 #RVA pic.twitter.com/4zTXSpn0YR
— Sarah King (@SarahKing__) January 20, 2020
Infowars has landed pic.twitter.com/tWEc8GIVeo
— Joel Gunter (@joelmgunter) January 20, 2020
Looks like Alex Jones is rolling into Richmond in an Armoured Personnel Carrier. #Virginia2A #infowars #richmondrally #mepolitics #VirginiaRally pic.twitter.com/2gXi4zt6FL
— Matthew T. McDonald (@Real_Matty_Mac) January 20, 2020
Who said: "Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel." and to whom was he/she referring?#AlexJones cruises through streets in #InfoWars "battle tank" as #ProudBoys (name derived from Peter Pan- I'm not kidding.) join him at Virginia gun rights rally https://t.co/hbJ40XJxcj
— Geo Steve (@StephenGlahn) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones is here and he posed for a photo with a milita pic.twitter.com/rn6vGQgqo7
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 20, 2020
this seems fine pic.twitter.com/kZriy5kQOL
— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) January 20, 2020
The InfoWars armored truck, found on East Cary street and South 10th Street #FashSpotting pic.twitter.com/4lDbtqaE3y
— Black Mast Antifa (@BlackMastAntifa) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones chanting ‘1776 will commence again’ while cruising the streets of Richmond in an armored truck is the best energy so far in 2020 #VirginiaRally pic.twitter.com/nbXeX94ZqG
— Father Faci (@D_Daddy_D) January 20, 2020
Oh glorious day I found the infowars "tank" pic.twitter.com/1rMfPHmzuK
— Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones making his way up and down N. 7th St. in a military vehicle chanting ‘we the people.’ @CBS6 #2ARally #Virginiarally #Virginia2A pic.twitter.com/HW9gUzjrDI
— Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones in his armored truck screaming about Northam. Crowd is loving it #fashspotting pic.twitter.com/iu6QNrf7oG
— Richmond 911 Dispatch (@TheQueerCrimer) January 20, 2020
#AlexJones has rolled through downtown Richmond. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/tINQ8GSQ1C
— Olivia Ugino (@OliviaNBC12) January 20, 2020
I asked Alex Jones how his Sandy Hook lawsuits are going. He’s being sued by multiple families for falsely claiming the shooting never happened. He did not respond to my questions. pic.twitter.com/pIPbjrUZQY
— Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) January 20, 2020
Lmaooooo Alex Jones rolling up tk the #richmondrally like a fat Emperor Palpatine set to end the Gay Frog epidemic once and for all pic.twitter.com/DAfdnHi7br
— Bibbs (@babytacomeat) January 20, 2020
Alex is on scene. pic.twitter.com/sys834ATkj
— Q Research Notables (@QAnonNotables) January 20, 2020
oh my god. oh my god is that alex jones’ tactical truck?!?? pic.twitter.com/KuFh4jPsV0
— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) January 19, 2020
Alex Jones makes his way through the #2ARally. pic.twitter.com/j7ljO2qkTs
— Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones and his armored penis extension are here in town, parked illegally on our sidewalks. 🐝 https://t.co/KptCMHAOCa
— RVADirt (@RVAdirt) January 19, 2020
The night before the Richmond gun rally. Lots of fencing and a spotting of Alex Jones with his Info Wars crew outside the capitol building. Mostly a quiet night. More tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rGHOr5dMhN
— Gordon Rago (@gragonews) January 20, 2020
Mood is tense. I’ve already seen lots of people openly carrying assault-style weapons. Also, InfoWars. pic.twitter.com/vdyxwXgmvv
— Matt Cohen (@Matt_D_Cohen) January 20, 2020
Live at #VirginiaRally Alex Jones talking manically about Bloomberg taking your guns: pic.twitter.com/4oSB45dkoa
— sloppity bilepiper (@CyberLeftist) January 20, 2020
RICHMOND RALLY: InfoWars host Alex Jones rides in an armored vehicle during a rally organized by The Virginia Citizens Defense League on Capitol Square near the state capitol building on January 20, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. https://t.co/Dvj7G2WUTU pic.twitter.com/9fiBfcV7Kb
— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones is Bullhorning Richmond, Virginia in his tank right now.#ComeAndTakeIt#2A #2AShallNotBeInfringed https://t.co/re82QDSO17
— Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones is rocking my #taxationistheft magnet on his tank 🤣🤣 I also got a quote from him I'll post soon #taxationistheft #behrman2020 pic.twitter.com/nWDd9MNKAR
— Dan Taxation Is Theft Behrman (@DanForTexas) January 20, 2020
Megaphone in-hand, Infowars founder Alex Jones leads a group of #2A supporters toward Capitol Square. @8NEWS #VirginiaRally #RVA pic.twitter.com/XqGlfqFQzt
— Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) January 20, 2020
I asked Alex Jones "What are you doing here?" I won't attempt to summarize the answer, just give it a watch. pic.twitter.com/psgboCByNl
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones is on the ground in Richmond.#VirginiaRally #GunRightsRally #Virginia2A #2ARally pic.twitter.com/BIsQyaCk6O
— Liberty Nation (@libertynation) January 20, 2020
Spotted Alex Jones in Capital Square. #LobbyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/YknY610kby
— John Hood (@WHSV_John) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones and Proud Boys are here in front of the Richmond capitol pic.twitter.com/d0sN4Na7Yq
— Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) January 19, 2020
This guy got his Epstein Christmas sweater signed by Alex Jones pic.twitter.com/yVpN3qZlkF
— Tess Owen (@misstessowen) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones mobbed as he tried to leave the successful pro 2nd Amendment rally. pic.twitter.com/ohc9hXt2lg
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 20, 2020
