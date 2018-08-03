Infowars Arrives In Portland For Patriot March

Infowars will be on location in Portland, Oregon, Saturday August 4 for another pro-freedom demonstration hosted by Patriot Prayer.

“The Portland Rally will start at Salmon Street Springs at the waterfront in Portland Oregon at 1000 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204,” according to a Facebook event post.

A patriot march last month in Portland turned into a riot after members of Antifa began assaulting peaceful demonstrators.

Flyers put out by Antifa show they’re ready to “hit Nazis” at the upcoming event:

NEW SIGN: “Be the woman hitting the Nazi in the head with a handbag you wish to see in the world.”

Antifascist signage in Portland calls for the response against Patriot Prayer/alt-right protesters this Aug 4 to begin at 10:30am at Portland City Hall. pic.twitter.com/tveSN6ZNRv — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 2, 2018

Here’s a snippet of what happened at the last march:



Check out Infowars’ coverage of last month’s rally:

