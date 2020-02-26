Infowars At CPAC: Conservatives Speak Up About Censorship & America's Fight Against Socialism

Savanah Hernandez speaks with numerous conservative figures at CPAC 2020 to discuss censorship, America First candidates taking on Conservative Inc., and who the Democrats will nominate to take on President Trump in November.

Conservative commentator Ashley St. Claire breaks down the significance of CPAC and its role in spreading conservative values in America.

Enrique Tarrio talks about his campaign to get into office as a Florida congressman and what life is like being one of the most banned people on social media.

This vibrant candidate, Charlotte Bergman, is looking to unseat Steve Cohen in Memphis Tennessee. Listen how she plans to do it and hopes to bring change to her city.

#WalkAway founder Brandon Straka has a message for closet Trump supporters who are afraid of losing friends and family over their support for Trump.

Alex Jones announces his trip to CPAC 2020 this week and explains why the power of Infowars must be present.

