Infowars Battle Tank Attacks Bernie Rally In Austin

Alex Jones and the Infowars battle Tank invaded the Bernie Sanders rally in Austin, Texas on Sunday to raise awareness about the dangers of communism and the far-left’s radical agenda that would destroy America.

Owen Shroyer also attended the Bernie rally, but a violent mob of Bernie supporters surrounded him and attacked a member of the Infowars crew, highlighting the violence promoted by the radical left in America.

