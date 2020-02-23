Infowars Battle Tank Attacks Bernie Rally In Austin

Alex Jones and the Infowars battle Tank invaded the Bernie Sanders rally in Austin, Texas on Sunday to raise awareness about the dangers of communism and the far-left’s radical agenda that would destroy America.

Owen Shroyer also attended the Bernie rally, but a violent mob of Bernie supporters surrounded him and attacked a member of the Infowars crew, highlighting the violence promoted by the radical left in America.

RELATED: WATCH: INFOWARS INFILTRATES BERNIE RALLY IN AUSTIN!

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Former Clinton Adviser: Hillary & Bloomberg Planning To Install Her As Democrat Nominee

Former Clinton Adviser: Hillary & Bloomberg Planning To Install Her As Democrat Nominee

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: Woman Removed For Asking Bernie Sanders To Give Up Jet Travel While Talking Climate Change

Watch: Woman Removed For Asking Bernie Sanders To Give Up Jet Travel While Talking Climate Change

U.S. News
Comments

Twitter Suspends 70 Pro-Bloomberg Accounts For Violating “Platform Manipulation” Policy

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Carlson Slams Left Wing Media For Demanding Censorship Of ‘Doctored’ Videos Like Bloomberg’s

U.S. News
comments

Trump congratulates ‘Crazy Bernie’ for huge 47 per cent Nevada caucuses win that crushed Democrat rivals

U.S. News
comments

Comments