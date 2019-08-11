Infowars Broke Bombshell Epstein Docs In Global Exclusive Day Before Suspicious Death

On Friday’s edition of The Alex Jones Show, attorney Mark Randazza breaks down the newly-unsealed 2,000-page documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking case.

Among the many disturbing revelations, the documents reveal names of powerful individuals listed in Epstein’s “Lolita Express” flight logs, including Prince Andrew, financier Glenn Dubin, former President Bill Clinton, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, modeling scout Jean-Luc Brunel, and former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell.

Just a day later, the billionaire pedophile was found dead in his jail cell from “apparent suicide” after the prison broke protocol, surveillance systems failed, and Epstein was taken off suicide watch.

Read the court ruling below: