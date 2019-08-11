Infowars Broke Bombshell Epstein Docs In Global Exclusive Day Before Suspicious Death

On Friday’s edition of The Alex Jones Show, attorney Mark Randazza breaks down the newly-unsealed 2,000-page documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking case.

Among the many disturbing revelations, the documents reveal names of powerful individuals listed in Epstein’s “Lolita Express” flight logs, including Prince Andrew, financier Glenn Dubin, former President Bill Clinton, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, modeling scout Jean-Luc Brunel, and former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell.

Just a day later, the billionaire pedophile was found dead in his jail cell from “apparent suicide” after the prison broke protocol, surveillance systems failed, and Epstein was taken off suicide watch.

Read the court ruling below:


Related Articles

Epstein Told People Someone Tried To Kill Him

Epstein Told People Someone Tried To Kill Him

U.S. News
Comments
Report: Guards Did Not Make Required Checks On Epstein

Report: Guards Did Not Make Required Checks On Epstein

U.S. News
Comments

Green on Epstein Death: ‘We Need to See the Video Immediately’

U.S. News
comments

Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig: ‘People Close to Epstein Fear He Was Murdered’

U.S. News
comments

Biden Says He Was Vice President During the Parkland Shooting Which Occurred Two Years After He Left Office [Updated, With Video]

U.S. News
comments

Comments