Infowars Called It! Correctly Predicts Al Franken Sex Scandal

Infowars reporters Roger Stone and Rob Dew predicted on Twitter that Al Franken’s sexual assault charges would soon come to light.

I️ predict @SenFranken will be accused of groping & sexual harassment. He is also very short and an idiot, yet people still like him #metoo — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) November 16, 2017

QUOTE: Roger Stone says it's Al Franken's "time in the barrel". Franken next in long list of Democrats to be accused of "grabby" behavior. — Enter The Stone Zone (@stonezonetweets) November 16, 2017

Roger Stone says Senator Al Franken's time in the barrel is about to come #sexscandal — Stone Cold Truth (@StoneColdTruth) November 16, 2017

Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson reports, “Senator Al Franken, who is now mired in a sex abuse scandal after a picture emerged of him groping a sleeping woman’s breasts, once lectured conservatives on ‘respecting women’ and was called a ‘feminist ally.’ TV host and sports broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of groping her while she slept during a December 2006 USO tour to entertain the U.S. military, and provided photo evidence to prove it.”