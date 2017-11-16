Infowars Called It! Correctly Predicts Al Franken Sex Scandal

Infowars reporters Roger Stone and Rob Dew predicted on Twitter that Al Franken’s sexual assault charges would soon come to light.

RELATED: GROPER AL FRANKEN LECTURED CONSERVATIVES ON ‘RESPECTING WOMEN’

Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson reports, “Senator Al Franken, who is now mired in a sex abuse scandal after a picture emerged of him groping a sleeping woman’s breasts, once lectured conservatives on ‘respecting women’ and was called a ‘feminist ally.’ TV host and sports broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of groping her while she slept during a December 2006 USO tour to entertain the U.S. military, and provided photo evidence to prove it.”

 


