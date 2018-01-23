Infowars Cell Phones Mysteriously Die in Times Square

“Low battery” shut-off commands were seemingly sent to the cell phones of several Infowars crew members – and at least one fan – during a filming session in Times Square.

At least two of the phones had around 30% battery power prior to their sudden shut-offs, and the temperature was in the mid-to-high 30s, meaning that cold weather doesn’t quite explain what happened, especially given that the cameras – a full-frame Canon and a prosumer Sony – were not experiencing cold-weather battery drain.

One of the phones was acting slow afterward despite several reboots, and even showed a corrupted display screen.

The same phone was logged out of all its social media accounts during the Women’s March on Saturday, but then miraculously regained access after the march as if nothing happened.

Times Square is a designated high-security zone complete with the latest in government surveillance equipment, so it isn’t a stretch to suggest the Infowars team was targeted.

And it’s well-known that the Deep State and the Police State own lots of toys they use against their political opponents, including cell tower mimickers which can remotely send “shut down” commands to cell phones.

From a shockingly honest report by CNN:

How did they get into your phone in the first place? Here’s an explanation by former members of the CIA, Navy SEALs and consultants to the U.S. military’s cyber warfare team. They’ve seen it firsthand. Government spies can set up their own miniature cell network tower. Your phone automatically connects to it. Now, that tower’s radio waves send a command to your phone’s antennae: the baseband chip. That tells your phone to fake any shutdown and stay on [to silently record for the government].

One of the cell tower mimickers, the Harris Stingray device, is also known to jam cell phone calls.

“The device, typically mounted in vans, mimics a cellphone tower and picks up the signal of every cellphone operating in the immediate area,” reported Clifford Cunningham. “While some devices allow calls for 911 to pass through to a legitimate tower, most regular calls are dropped or jammed.”

And on the other note, the Secret Service uses equipment that is known to “black out” cell phones during security sweeps.

