Infowars Crashes Planned Parenthood Rally in Austin

War Room Host Owen Shroyer arrives at a Planned Parent rally to defend the defenseless.

Owen Shroyer Bullhorns Baby Murdering Rally https://t.co/KBorPYPhN9 — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) April 11, 2019



Shroyer began is trip with a quick surveillance of the area:

Watch Live: Owen Shroyer Crashes Planned Parenthood Rally In Austin https://t.co/FZEvHECZCb — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) April 11, 2019



Follow Owen Shroyer’s Twitter account to catch his latest reports.

Also:



AG Bill Barr announced he is going to launch an investigation into the spying campaignstarted by the Obama Deep State.