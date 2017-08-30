Skip to content
Infowars Crew Assist In Evacuating Stranded Houston Citizens
Americans from all over are teaming up to help flood victims
Infowars.com -
August 30, 2017
Comments
Infowars crew members lend a hand in the rescue efforts taking place in Houston, Texas.
