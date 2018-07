Joseph Jennings was the heart and soul of everything he was involved with. His loss is felt by everyone he cared for and his love was boundless. The most important role he filled was being a loving husband and father to his 4 children. Their loss will be felt deeply. Please help us care for the family in their time of need.

***JOE JENNINGS MEMORIAL FUND***

https://www.gofundme.com/joe-jennings…